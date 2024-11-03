The fifth edition of the Military Veterans Thanksgiving Golf Tournament came to a close at Country Club Limbe in Blantyre, with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Brass Band delivering a thrilling performance.

NBS Bank took centre stage as the main sponsor of the event, which drew in over 100 golfers from various sectors, including senior officers from the MDF and Tanzania Defence Force (TDF).

The tournament aimed to honour and uplift the welfare of Malawi’s war veterans, with Minister of Defence Harry Mkandawire gracing the occasion as the guest of honour.

Other notable attendees included MDF Commander Paul Valentino Phiri, TDF’s Major General Wilbert Ibuge, and the CEO of NBS Bank.

This year’s event highlighted the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by military veterans and their families.

The golf tournament served as a platform to promote camaraderie and sportsmanship among participants, while also raising awareness about the challenges faced by veterans.

Malawi has a rich military history, dating back to its independence in 1964.

The country’s defence force has undergone significant transformations over the years, with efforts to modernize and professionalize its ranks.

The Malawi Defence Force has been involved in various regional and international peacekeeping missions, including the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The force has also played a crucial role in maintaining national security and stability.

The golf tournament’s success was a testament to the strong partnerships between the MDF, NBS Bank, and other stakeholders. The event demonstrated the commitment of these organizations to supporting the welfare of military veterans and promoting national unity.

As the country continues to navigate the complexities of regional and global security, events like the Military Veterans Golf Tournament serve as a reminder of the importance of honouring and supporting those who have served.

