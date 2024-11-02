Residents of Ndirande, in Malawi’s commercial capital, Blantyre, are grappling with a growing plague of waste that has overwhelmed the area.

The crisis has forced the residents to issue an SOS to authorities due to the growing health risks posed by uncollected waste.

The lack of proper disposal options has compelled people to discard rubbish in unsuitable places, such as along roadsides, in rivers, and in drainage channels.

Residents report that the few bins placed around the neighbourhood fill up quickly and that Blantyre City Council takes too long to empty them, leading people to dispose of waste wherever they can.

This situation poses a cholera risk, particularly for children who often play near these waste disposal sites.

Residents have requested that the council provide more bins in various locations and ensure they are emptied promptly to maintain cleanliness in the area.

Malawi, a country in Southern Africa, must urgently address waste management issues to protect the health and well-being of its communities. Tackling these challenges is essential for the country to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).