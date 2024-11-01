Blantyre-based musician Sam Simakweli, popularly known as Sam Smack, has officially released his highly anticipated first song of the year, titled “Zizibalansa.” The track, which debuted on November 1st, aims to make a significant impact on the music scene.

In an exclusive interview with Malawi24 before the release, Simakweli shared that “Zizibalansa” focuses on the crucial theme of maintaining balance in love within relationships. He emphasized that love should never be a one-sided effort, a sentiment that resonates deeply with listeners.

“I was motivated to write the song after witnessing what others go through in their relationships,” explained Smack, who leads the renowned Zembani band. His observations of the struggles faced by couples inspired him to craft a message that promotes mutual effort and understanding.

When asked about the gap in his music releases, Sam Smack reflected, “I was just giving myself enough time to work so that I could come up with something mature that can stand the test of time.” This thoughtful approach has paid off, as “Zizibalansa” showcases his growth as an artist.

Sam Smack rose to fame in 2008 with his hit track “Sophia,” and now, with “Zizibalansa,” he is poised to captivate audiences once again, delivering a powerful message that encourages love and partnership.

Listeners can now enjoy “Zizibalansa” and experience the passion and insight that Sam Smack brings to the music scene.