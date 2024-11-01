Associate Professor Ngeyi Ruth Kanyongolo, who until her death was Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi, was laid to rest on Thursday at Che Chamba Village, Sub Traditional Authority Nguluwe in Thyolo, where thousands of people gathered to bid her farewell.

Archbishop. Desmond Tambala of Lilongwe Archdiocese, Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of the Blantyre Archdiocese, Bishop Peter Msikuwa, Bishop Montfort Sitima, and Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Zomba Diocese led the aquarium mass.

Speaking at the funeral, Archbishop Tambala thanked God for giving the late Kanyongolo various abilities and capabilities which enabled her to serve the Catholic Church, and its faithful with humbleness, irrespective of her academic status.

Archbishop Tambala, who is also Chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi, described the late Kanyongolo as a dedicated and devoured academic staff who was regarded as an asset to the Catholic University of Malawi.

“Associate Professor Ngeyi Kanyongolo was a humble servant of God. She was kind and charitable, Archbishop Tambala added.

Justice Jean Kayira, who represented Chief Justice Renzine Nzikamanda, said the late Kanyongolo was a dedicated legal scholar and practitioner.

Justice Kayira said the deceased taught many legal practitioners; some of them rose to the positions of judge, while others are reputable practitioners in private legal firms.

President of Women Lawyers Association(WLA) Counsel, Chisomo Nyemb, said the late Kanyongolo started the WLA in 1994 to represent women in various cases without legal fees, adding that the WLA used to consult Kangonyolo on legal matters.

In her eulogy, the late Kanyongolo’s daughter, Ulemu, said she would miss her mother but will forever remember her for raising her well and for giving her the best education.

She added that her mother was a very busy person but had put God first in all her engagements.

Some of the notable figures that attended the funeral of Kanyongolo were; Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wilima, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka NyireDr, Dr Chikosa Silungwe, Deputy Chief Justice Lovemore Chikopa, Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka, Dr Sunduzwayo Madise, Dr Steve Kayuni, Professor Dorothy Nampota, Professor Francis Moto,

Associate Professor Kanyongolo died on Monday at Mwayi Wathu Private Hospital after a short illness.

She left behind a husband, Professor Fidelis Edge Kanyongolo and a daughter, Ulemu.