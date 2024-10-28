Defending COSAFA Women’s Championship Malawi Women’s National Football Team, have advanced to the semis of this year’s competition after thrashing Mauritius 9-0 to to finish as group winners with 7 points from three games.

Leticia Chinyamula and Sabina Thom stole the show with a hat-trick each while Asimenye Simwaka, Catherine Kachala and Maureen Kenneth scored a goal each to put their opponents to the sword with a statement win.

With seven points in the bag, Malawi tops their group and sets up a tantalizing semifinal clash against the Group C winner, likely Zambia or Mozambique. Zambia strengthened their position with a 3-0 win over Angola, while Mozambique edged Zimbabwe 1-0.

This convincing win has rekindled Malawi’s aspirations to lift the COSAFA Women’s Championship trophy again, building momentum for a successful title defence.

If they defend the cup, it will be a remarkable achievement for Lovemore Fazili’s women who have no Temwa Chawinga and Tabitha Chawinga due to club commitments. Last year, Temwa played a huge role in helping the team win the cup for the first time in history.