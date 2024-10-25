Malawian hip-hop artist, Phyzix, is yet again in the limelight as a recipient of a 5 million kwacha mark in royalties from Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA).

Phyzix is the highest paid hip-hop artist this year from Cosoma.

The development comes at the height of the popularity of his latest single,

Kaliya, which features Loiso and Kedarah.

This is also a sign that the hip-hop legend is still relevant, and people love his music.

Speaking in an acceptance speech, the Cholapitsa hitmaker was quick to render gratitude towards both his fanbase and COSOMA as the awarding body.

“This is an encouraging development, and I am very much pleased to wear the crown of highest paid hip-hop artist in royalties from COSOMA. Such a feat signals that my kind of hip-hop is the hip-hop that resonates with my target audiences at a deeper level. By far, commercial music is about supply and demand. Thus, I strive to give my target audiences the best hip-hop possible,” Phyzix said.

Last year, he received 1.5 million Kwacha in royalties from COSOMA, and he was the recipient of 3 million kwacha in 2022.

Other artists that have received so much from Cosoma this year include Saint, who has received 9 million, and also Driemo, who has received the same amount. Namadingo and Eli Njuchi have received 8 million while Kell Kay has received 7 million kwacha.