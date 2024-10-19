FCB Nyasa Big Bullets made it to the semifinals of the Airtel Top 8 Cup knocking competition for the fourth consecutive time after they played out to a goalless draw away to Civil Service United, winning 2-0 on goal aggregate.

The contest was played at Civo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bullets went into the match with a 2-0 goal advantage over the Servants courtesy of a strike each from Stanley Billiat and Chawanangwa Gumbo at Kamuzu Stadium and any positive result would see them advancing to the last four.

However, Kalisto Pasuwa vowed to attack despite having an advantage, and his charges were just very unfortunate not to find the back of the net from the chances they created in the match.

On the other hand, Civil needed a quick response to keep their hopes alive but they did so little to attack and in most cases, they were second on the ball.

What happened

The visitors had a chance in the 13th minute when Crispin Mapemba played a dangerous cross from a corner kick, which was saved by Blessings Juma for another set piece, which was wasted by Pasuwa’s men.

Moments later, Babatunde had a chance to score in the 18th minute when he got the better of John Dambuleni, but his final decision was poor as he saw his volley miss Juma’s right-hand post with an inch.

The hosts suffered a massive blow in the 23rd minute when midfielder Moses Banda suffered an injury, and he was replaced by Oscar Luwale.

Bullets had a chance to score in the 24th minute when he was found unmarked in the box by Yamikani Mologeni’s excellent pass, but the winger fired wide with the goal wide open.

With 30 minutes played, the hosts were yet to register any goal attempt, but Bullets had another opportunity to punish the opponents when his header went wide from close range.

Pasuwa then brought in Maxwell Phodo for Ernest Petro to add more firepower in the offensive zone.

With four minutes left to play, Christopher Gototo and Kingsley Benson replaced Damiano Kunje and Sammy Phiri to improve their attacking prowess and possibly score a goal to keep their hopes alive.

However, the two teams went to recess without a goal.

After the break, Pasuwa brought in Lameck Gamphani and Chikumbutso Salima for Billiat and Precious Phiri.

It took 12 minutes for Bullets to register a shot at goal when Salima delivered a very dangerous cross into the box, which was saved by Juma and from there, they launched a counterattack through Chifundo Ngapenga, Blessings Malinda and Chikaiko Batison who only had Nickson Nyasulu and Chirwa to beat but the hosts failed to capitalise as they easily gave away possession to the visitors.

Bullets introduced Wongani Lungu for Gumbo.

Bullets pressed, Civil faltered, but a goal couldn’t come as the hosts defended with everything to frustrate the visitors.

Civil then brought in Festus Duwe, Foster Bitoni for Ngapenga, and Righteous Banda. But they couldn’t create any meaningful chances to at least pose any threat to Bullets.

Pasuwa made his fourth substitution when he brought in Lloyd Aaron for Babatunde.

Phodo had a chance to score in the 87th minute when he received a pass from Gamphani, but his weaker shot was easily saved by Juma.

Two more chances were followed for Bullets in the additional minutes.

The hosts were awarded a free kick outside the penalty box following Dambuleni’s foul on Salima.

Mapemba stepped up to fire at goal, but his attempt was saved by Juma, and from the rebound, Gamphani sent his weaker header straight at Juma, who was well positioned to handle the situation, and in the end, 0-0 was the result.

This means Bullets have progressed to the last four of the competition for the fourth consecutive time since its launch in 2017.

They will now face the winner between Chitipa United and Kamuzu Barracks in the semis. The two teams will battle for the slot on Sunday at the same venue.