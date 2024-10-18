Her Liberty and Girls Activist Youth Organisation (GAYO) have equipped youths from various youth clubs at Senior Chief Malemia’s area in Zomba with information to sensitise fellow youths on issues to do with Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) and unsafe abortion.

The two organisations are currently implementing a project whose objective is to promote SRHR and discourage unsafe abortion in the area of Senior Chief Malemia in Zomba with financial assistance from Amplify Change, an organisation from the United Kingdom.

Speaking at the end of a two-day training session at Songani Primary School, Project Officer Kettie Mikwala said the training equipped the youths with knowledge on critical issues so that they should ably reach out to traditional leaders, faith leaders, teachers, fellow youths and the rest members of the community.

She, therefore, appealed to the trained youths to ensure they deliver what they learnt during the training with dedication so that knowledge about SRHR and unsafe abortion should go wider into their respective communities.

He expressed hope that adults, traditional leaders, faith leaders, and fellow youths will make use of the information.

“We appealed to Zomba District Health Office (DHO) to train the youth on how they can disseminate messages on sexually transmitted infection, SRHR and unsafe abortion and where they should seek medical attention”, Mikwala explained.

Health Promotion Officer at Zomba Health Office, Arnold Mndalira, advised the trained youths to use clear language when communicating to ensure that the message is clear and loud on the issues.

“We wish the trained youths to reach out to intended groups of people so that they should respect SRHR and also avoid unsafe abortion. We want the trained youth to also stress the implications of not understanding issues of SRHR and dangers of sexually transmitted infections,” said Mndalira, who is also Zomba DHO Public Relations Officer

Youth representative Chimwemwe Makawa from Limbikani Youth Club hailed Her Liberty and GAYO for training the youths on issues of SRHR.

She, therefore, urged fellow trained youths to disseminate information in their respective villages on SRHR and the dangers of sexually transmitted infections and unsafe abortion.

Her Liberty and GAYO are implementing a project to do with SRHR and unsafe abortion in 12 months, targeting more than 5,000 youths in the Traditional Authority Malemia.