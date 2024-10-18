Lovemore Fazili, head coach of the Scorchers women’s football team, has expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to retain their title at the upcoming COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Fazili, speaking in a recent interview with one of the media houses, highlighted the key players he has called up, including Temwa Chawinga, Sabina Thom, and Tabitha Chawinga, who are currently playing abroad.

The tournament, which begins on October 22, 2024, falls within the FIFA calendar, making these international players eligible to represent their country.

Fazili remains hopeful that their availability will strengthen the squad’s chances of success.

Leticia Chiwamula, one of the team’s members, added that the entire squad is committed to giving their best performance in the competition.

The Scorchers are determined to build on their previous achievements as they prepare to defend their title.