Malawi’s brightest students, Owen Jelasi and Hellen Thombozi, have been honoured with K2 million each for their outstanding performance in the 2024 Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

The awards were presented on Tuesday, 15 October during the Malawi Broadcasting Station’s (MBC) Zokonda Amayi function in Mzuzu, presided over by the Malawi First Lady Monica Chakwera.

Ernest Kaonga

According to Ernest Kaonga, Managing Director of Maranatha Academy, which sponsored the awards, this initiative aims to motivate students to excel academically. “We will continue rewarding top performers to encourage hard work and excellence,” Kaonga stated.

This move aligns with the national agenda to promote quality education in Malawi. Previously, 13 students from different secondary schools received awards ranging from K750,000 to K1 million for their exceptional performance in the 2022/2023 MSCE exams.

Owen Jelasi emerged as the top performer in the 2024 MSCE exams, achieving an impressive 8 points, while Hellen Thombozi closely followed, securing the second position with an outstanding 10 points, a remarkable feat that showcased her academic prowess.