The Concerned venerable citizens of Malawi with cases pending judgements from the Industrial Relation Court (IRC) have commended the efforts of Honorable members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to investigate alleged corruption within the country’s judiciary, specifically the inquiry into the High Court Judge Kenan Manda.

Following the whistle blowing allegations made by Lawyer and Rights activist Alexious Kamangila exposing corruption practices involving some prominent judges and Magistrates, social media has become a subject of discussion.

For years, the Malawi Judiciary has been under fire by many Malawians, describing it as rotten and compromised; most of the decisions passed by the court have favoured those who have money to buy justice while the poor people pay the price of entering prison gates.

Writing in a statement, the Concerned Citizens have urged the Honorable Members to expand the scope of the investigation to include the Industrial Relation Court (IRC) where numerous Malawians have faced injustices for over a decade.

The Concerned Citizens say the IRC inefficiencies allegedly perpetuated by its chairman have resulted in unacceptable delays and potential miscarriages of justice, saying it is imperative to scrutinize the IRC’s handling of cases, ensuring accountability and transparency.

The Citizens have requested the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to consider summoning individuals and institutions that have experienced undue delays or alleged corruption at the IRC, allowing them to provide testimonies.

“If the evidence supports the allegations, initiate impeachment proceedings against IRC officials found guilty of misconduct,” reads the statement in part.

The Concerned Citizens of Malawi are seeking input from the Malawi Law Commission (MLS) as with the Judge Kenan Manda inquiry to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the IRC’s alleged wrongdoing, requesting the PAC to summon the Chief Justice to testify on the actions taken regarding the IRC Chairman’s failure to deliver judgements despite previous attempts to engage the Chief Justice and Justice Minister.

The Citizens have expressed hope that by addressing these concerns, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament will demonstrate its commitment to eradicating corruption and ensuring justice for all Malawians.