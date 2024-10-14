To tackle the disturbing trend of tampering with the graves of people with albinism, the Ministry of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare collaborated with the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) and conducted a comprehensive civic education and awareness campaign in Ntchisi district.

This follows the graveyard tampering case involving the remains of a person with albinism in the area of Group Village Headman Kazonga, Ntchisi district.

According to APAM, the awareness campaign aimed at changing the attitude and behavior of people within the community, targeting stakeholders such as local leaders, police officers, community policing members, traditional healers, gravediggers, and health workers.

APAM underscored the need for local leaders, community members, and all stakeholders to protect people with albinism.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that in Malawi, there is an increase in superstition-driven violence against people with albinism in the form of abductions, body mutilations, killings, and grave robberies to exhume the bones for ritual purposes.