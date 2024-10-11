The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has claimed that Malawi is on the verge of collapse due to the unchecked looting of public funds, mismanagement and institutionalized corruption under the current government headed by President Lazarus Chakwera.

The DPP has appealed to all institutions and stakeholders to take immediate action to halt this national decay before Malawi becomes a failed state saying Malawians cannot continue to suffer while a few are benefiting from the plunder of state resources.

The party has demanded an immediate end to these destructive practices and a return to the principles of good governance, transparency, and the rule of law demanding urgent steps to address the abuse of public resources.

In a statement dated 10th October 2024, signed by its Secretary General Peter Mukhito, the DPP says allegations pointing to the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Ms Colleen Zamba, colluding in illegal contracts, including a K1.5 trillion fuel deal at NOCMA, is raising suspicions of kickbacks and corruption.

The DPP has called for an immediate suspension and firing of Ms Colleen Zamba, Minister of Transport Jacob Hara, and Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale to allow independent investigations into their involvement in questionable procurement deals.

The party says the Affordable Input Program (AIP), meant to assist small-scale farmers, has been mismanaged, causing a severe food crisis in the country, claiming that millions of people are facing hunger due to the delayed distribution of fertilizers and seeds, which has resulted in poor harvests.

‘This failure to avail food to Malawians in need and the mismanagement of AIP are clear indications of the incompetence of the MCP government to fulfil its mandate of catering to the needs of the people,” reads the statement in part.

The DPP has finally advised the MCP government to stop selective justice and arrests and stop intimidations against members of the opposition parties and general citizenry with the police to desist from being used by the politicians who Malawians have resolved to boot out in 2025.