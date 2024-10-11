In a shocking exposé, The Investigator Magazine has revealed a complex scheme of grand corruption allegedly orchestrated by high-ranking government officials, including President Lazarus Chakwera.

The report claims that the removal of Sosten Gwengwe from the Ministry of Finance, along with other senior officials from the Energy, Transport, and NOCMA sectors, was part of a calculated move to facilitate fraud using a so-called “Fake Sheikh Scheme.”

The investigative report suggests that since 2022, certain government officials have been purged, replaced by loyalists willing to aid in executing a massive plunder of public resources.

The Transport Minister Jacob Hara and his close associate Eva Kamwangala are accused of playing a central role in the plot, which allegedly involved the fraudulent diversion of MWK 32 billion to a fake G.E.T. deal.

According to the report, the payment was intended to be transferred into the account of Clement Kamwangwala, the husband of Eva Kamwangala.

Senior government sources implicated the trio in the “Fake Sheikh” deals involving Sheikh Ahmed Al Qassimi, a figure central to the elaborate fraud scheme.

The scheme also allegedly extended to major infrastructure projects, such as the construction of Mzuzu Airport and other key roads, to siphon funds through similar corrupt practices.

The Investigator Magazine further claims that despite the gravity of the revelations, both Transport Minister Hara and his associates are expected to survive the fallout, as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and several ministries are reportedly working to cover up the scheme.

The cover-up is believed to involve key figures with direct connections to the President, ensuring that the implicated officials remain protected.

The full investigation will be published this Saturday, 12th October 2024, where more details about this grand corruption scheme will be laid bare, including how the “Fake Sheikh Project” was conceived and its wider implications for Malawi’s public finances and development projects.