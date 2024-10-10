Renowned Nigerian preacher, Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) is in the country for a two-day crusade called “Malawi Healing and Deliverance.”

The Pastor arrived yesterday through KIA and was accompanied by his wife Becky Enenche.

Upon his arrival, Pastor Enenche said he was in the country to bring a life-transforming healing and deliverance crusade.

He added that he is very excited to be in Malawi for the second time and share God’s word with Malawians.

“We are here to partner with the people of God in Malawi and a Nation of Malawi, we are here to realise the God-given greatness and to experience the presence of God like never before,” he explained.

He then urged everyone to come to the healing and deliverance crusade to experience the greatness of God and healing mercies.

“We expect everyone to come, we are going to preach the presence of God, we are going to preach the word of God for salvation, for deliverances and breaking of addictions,” he added.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the organising committee, Matilda Matabwa, said the crusade is significant for the country and people should come in large numbers to worship and pray with the Man of God.

Yesterday the Pastor had a free worship session at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC), and today the healing and deliverance service will take place at Masintha ground.

The healing and deliverance crusade will run from 10th October to Friday, 11th October.