Thousands of Karonga residents now enjoy access to clean drinking water, slashing the risk of water-borne diseases, thanks to the Northern Region Water Board’s (NRWB) successful water supply project.

Implemented to address the district’s water challenges, the project has increased its customer base from 50,000 to 60,000, with plans to connect 13,000 more, as NRWB aims to reach 150,000 customers by 2040.

NRWB Projects Coordinator Edward Chirambo praised the project’s impact. “We’ve made significant strides in providing clean, safe, and potable water to our customers. We have reached more than 40 kilometres to the south of the Karonga boma to places like Uliwa while 30 kilometres to the north of the district.”

Residents like Martha Banda from Mwanjawala village have seen a drastic reduction in water-borne illnesses. “We used to be frequently hit by diseases like cholera and diarrhoea, spending most of our time in hospitals.”

Concurring with Banda, Michael Muyande who is a kabaza operator around Karonga boma, said the water project has greatly improved their hygiene as they are now bathing using piped water.

The Karonga water project is a flagship initiative by President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, aimed at providing rural Malawi with access to safe, clean drinking water. This project aligns perfectly with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6, which focuses on ensuring universal access to water and sanitation.

By implementing this project, the government is taking a significant step towards achieving this goal, ensuring that rural communities have access to potable water, and reducing the risk of water-borne diseases.