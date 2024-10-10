Malawian politician, Patricia Kaliati, also known as Akweni has denied allegations of receiving a contract and monetary offer to sell the UTM Party to rival political parties.

Through her Facebook page, Kaliati said some activists have been paid money to lay down strategies against her contest as the President of the UTM Party.

She indicated that those tactics are just cheap propaganda.

“I have taken note of the recent indoctrination publicity in which certain activists are speculating lies that I have received a Contract and been offered money with the intention of selling the UTM Party to other political parties.

“I want to tell the public that this is cheap propaganda that some activists have been paid money to lay down strategies against my contest as the President of the UTM Party. But all their plans have been revealed and all their propagandas are hitting hard walls and surely my God is performing wonders as all their plans are being exposed before they are executed,” indicated Kaliati.

She has firmly indicated that she would never sell the party.

Akweni has also challenged those playing those tricks on her by saying she is a woman of integrity, courage, and humility, and she loves the UTM Party and all Malawians.

“I am firm and principled as evidenced by my stand against all winds blown against us since the departure of our founding father Dr Chilima.

“I am the only leader who has stood firmly to protect the party and continue with the legacy that our father Dr Chilima left us with. For that, I am contesting as the President of the party who understands the true legacy of the UTM Party as engineered by our founding father, Dr Chilima. May his soul rest in peace,” she highlighted.

UTM party is expected to hold its convention on 17 November 2024, where Patricia Kaliati, Dalitso Kabambe, Michael Usi, Matthews Mtumbuka will contest for the position of UTM party president.