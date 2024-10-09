The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Madandaulo Lyton, 24, and Josephy Garven, 28, to 12 years of imprisonment with hard labour for burglary and theft of motorcycles.

Additionally, Lyton received an extra 4-year sentence for a separate theft offence, bringing his total sentence to 16 years.

The sentences will run consecutively.

The sentences were passed on Monday, October 08, 2024, by first-grade magistrate Yohane Nkhata.

According to Dowa Police Station PRO Alice Sitima, during the court proceedings, Prosecutor Sub Inspector Monica Chafulumira narrated that on June 7, 2024, the Dzaleka Police Unit received a complaint from Nyabenge Silitio, 43, a Congolese national, regarding the theft of his motorcycle valued at approximately K900,000.

“Investigations revealed that the perpetrators had gained entry by drilling through the fence.

“Further police investigations led to the recovery of three Lifan motorcycles, plasma screens, subwoofers, and Tecno cellphones, with a total value of K8.2 million,” she explained.

Sitima further noted that the state prosecutor argued for a harsher sentence, emphasizing the severity of their crimes and the impact on the refugee community at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

“Magistrate Nkhata concurred with the prosecution, highlighting the need to protect the vulnerable refugee population from such criminal activities. He went on to hand the duo their respective sentences,” said Sitima.

The convicts are from Namadzunda Village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa, Dowa District.