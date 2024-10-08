World Vision Malawi has donated 45 sewing machines to youth in the Lipiri area program in Dowa who had completed a six-month training in tailoring under the organisation’s initiative.

The organisation has also donated 15 sawing machines to the Technical Vocational Education and Training Centre in the area to be used in training the youth as the organisation phases out in the area.

All the sewing machines are valued at K22 Million with financial support from World Vision New Zealand.

Speaking in an interview on Monday after the handover, the organisation’s programmes manager for Dowa, Arnold Tsalayekha said the gesture is in line with government policy in empowering the youth economically.

“We thought we could contribute to that by ensuring that youths in the area are supported by training them in different vocational skills,” said Tsalayekha.

“We would like to ensure that youths are productive and economically empowered so that they can desist from engaging in activities that may not be productive in their daily lives.”

Chairperson of Lipiri Area Development Committee, Friday Chilonga, said in an interview that they would ensure that the sewing machines are used for the intended purpose.

“We had agreed as a committee that those to get the sewing machines will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to ensure that the machines serve the intended beneficiaries,” he said.

He thanked the organisation, saying the donation will help improve the lives of the people, especially the youths in their areas.

One of the beneficiaries, Winnie Custom of Yohane village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa said she was excited that she now owns a sewing machine.

“I used to rent a sewing machine, and now that I have my own, I will be able to use the money for renting for some other important things at home,” she said.

She then thanked the organisation for the gesture saying it should extend the initiative to people in other areas as well to improve their living standards.

Previously the organisation supported the training centre with 26 sewing machines to be used in trading the youth in the area.

Since its inception 18 years ago, the organisation has helped improve access to safe water and school infrastructure and also improve the economic well-being of the people, especially the youth.

By Kondwani Kandiado