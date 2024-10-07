The Mulhako wa Alhomwe festival just witnessed the ultimate political plot twist. Once-bitter rivals DPP President Peter Mutharika and AFORD Vice President Timothy Mtambo stunned the crowd with a warm, smile-filled handshake. This unexpected truce has left many wondering if this is the start of a friendship.

The event drew politicians from various parties, including Kondwani Nankhumwa from PDP, Enoch Chihana from AFORD, UTM’s Newton Kambala and Patricia Kaliati, Aisha Mambo Adams of UDF and many others, some of which were previously at odds.

But why now when some of these politicians have been avoiding each other? Wonderful Mkhutche, a renowned political and good governance analyst, believes this camaraderie proves that there are no true enemies in politics.

“There are no permanent enemies in politics. Yesterday’s rivals will be alliance partners tomorrow. This simply shows how fluid political relations are. They are determined by time and circumstances,” commented Mkhutche.

The commentator suggests that this display of friendship between former rival politicians can be attributed to their preparation for potential electoral alliances ahead of the 2025 general elections.

However, he cautions politicians against politicizing cultural events, saying, “It is dangerous to politicise cultural events like how we have seen with Mulhako wa Alhomwe. We don’t need our politicians to rise above the tribal limits. Tribal-based politics continue to divide us at a time when we need to be progressing as a nation.”

The Mulhako wa Alhomwe festival has once again highlighted the fluid nature of Malawian politics, and with the 2025 elections on the horizon, the coming months will reveal whether this newfound unity translates into tangible electoral alliances.