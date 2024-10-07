Airtel Africa has reaffirmed its dedication to delivering outstanding customer experiences during Customer Service Week.

Airtel Africa CEO, Sunil Taldar, who spoke at the launch of Customer Service Week during a groupwide Employee Townhall, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing superior experience and enhancing the customer journey across all touch points.

“At Airtel, our customers are at the heart of everything we do; they are the reason we exist. Our commitment to delivering excellence in customer experience is unwavering, and we continue to invest in innovative solutions and dedicated teams to meet and exceed customer expectations,” said Taldar.

Taldar further highlighted that some of the Company’s key initiatives for Customer service excellence include: Enhanced Digital Platforms, Customer Support, Personalized Customer Engagement and Customer Feedback Integration.

Airtel Malawi’s Managing Director, Charles Kamoto praised the Company’s frontline staff for their dedicated service and expressed gratitude to customers for their ongoing support, recognizing them as key contributors to Airtel Malawi’s growth over the years.

‘Our customer service teams enable us to achieve historic milestones. This Customer Service Week provides us with a valuable opportunity to specially connect with our customers as well as our frontline colleagues who serve our customers and, most importantly, listen to their feedback. Our goal is to exceed expectations and meet the unique needs of every customer by delivering a world-class service experience.’ said Kamoto.

During this weeklong annual celebration, Airtel Malawi, along with the 13 other Airtel operations across Africa, will be celebrating its customers and frontline staff with a series of various engagement activities.

Select walk-in and online customers will also enjoy special giveaways. Additionally, Airtel employees will go out to engage with customers in the market to gain more insights to enhance service delivery.