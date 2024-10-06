Recent years have witnessed a troubling resurgence of military rule across Africa, with countries like Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali, Niger, and Sudan experiencing coups that have not led to a return to civilian governance. This was reported by The African Report on October 5, 2023.

Despite widespread public rejection of military rule, some citizens celebrated these takeovers, viewing the military as a viable alternative to multiparty politics.

On September 16, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger signed a mutual security pact to defend against external threats, particularly from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which seeks to restore civilian rule.

Burkina Faso’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, announced that elections would not be prioritized, suggesting that military governance may persist in the region for an extended period.

Historically, military regimes in Africa have a poor track record, often committing greater human rights abuses and exhibiting high levels of corruption.

These governments typically replicate the worst aspects of multiparty politics, such as clientelism, while lacking checks on power.

Corruption and internal power struggles are significant challenges for military governments. Notable figures like Nigeria’s Sanni Abacha illustrate how military leaders can amass wealth through corruption, leading to violent competition for power.

Data indicates that many countries have experienced multiple coups, undermining the idea that military rule can provide stability.

Moreover, military regimes often resort to repression, suspending existing constitutions and imposing fewer checks on their power.

They face challenges in governance due to their inherent resistance to political structures, which are crucial for addressing public concerns.

In conclusion, the cycle of coups in Africa raises serious questions about the efficacy of military governance, indicating that these regimes are unlikely to resolve the deep-seated issues facing their nations.

However, this report did not indicate that On September 5, 2021, President Alpha Condé of Guinea was overthrown by a military coup. On October 1, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya became president. According to Africa News.