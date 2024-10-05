Warge Records is set to unveil the ‘Next Big Ting’ music competition aimed at discovering young artists aged 20 and below.

The initiative seeks to provide a platform for emerging talent in the Malawian music industry, building on the label’s history of nurturing artists who have achieved superstar status through its Riddim projects and music shows.

According to a statement released on Saturday through their official Facebook page, participants are required to pay a registration fee of K2,000 to enter the competition.

Registered artists will receive an instrumental track from Warge Records, which they must use to record their submissions.

A panel of three judges will select five finalists from the entries. The finalists will then record a track using a new instrumental provided by Warge Records, after which a winner will be announced.

The overall winner will receive five all-expenses-paid studio sessions and promotional support for the five songs recorded. Judges will evaluate entries based on originality, melody, composition, and lyrics.

Spearheaded by Wanangwa Phiri, Warge Records continues to play a pivotal role in the growth of the music scene in Malawi, reinforcing its commitment to fostering young talent through this exciting new competition.