A Brazilian labour court recently made waves by ordering German automaker Mercedes-Benz to pay $7.3 million in damages for the shadows of racial discrimination and harassment that loomed over workers at its São Paulo factory.

According to Barron’s news media, In a significant verdict, the court in Campinas unveiled that from 2004 to 2019, employees returning from workplace injuries faced a storm of mistreatment, including racial discrimination and isolation.

Moreover, the ruling cast a light on how these workers were often cast aside upon their return, enduring humiliating and degrading trials.

For instance, one worker shared a harrowing tale of being verbally attacked by a colleague for his inability to lift heavy materials.

When he reached out for assistance, he was met with a three-day suspension instead of a helping hand.

Additionally, another plaintiff, who is black, described the chains of being assigned menial tasks while facing mockery tied to his skin colour.

The judge firmly rejected Mercedes-Benz’s claim that such practices were isolated ripples, asserting that accepting this narrative would undermine the foundations of workers’ rights.

As of now, Mercedes-Benz has not responded to inquiries regarding the case.