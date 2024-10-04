As the world celebrates World Teachers’ Day, a call has gone out to stakeholders in African countries to collectively carry the responsibility of ensuring that teachers are equipped, empowered, and inspired for a bright future.

Sunil Taldar, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, believes investing in teachers is crucial for the future, recognizing their hard work and equipping them with the necessary skills.

“At Airtel Africa, we deeply appreciate the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping our future,” said Taldar. “By investing in our educators, we invest in our children’s futures and, ultimately, in the prosperity of our nations.”

Taldar: Teachers play a crucial in shaping our future.

Taldar expressed sadness that despite their importance and commitment, teachers across the continent face numerous challenges, including resource constraints, limited access to technology, and poor working conditions, which he said must be addressed collectively.

“Governments, private sector partners, and communities must work together to create supportive environments where teachers can thrive,” he added.

Airtel Africa has announced its commitment to supporting various governments and institutions to improve the lives of teachers and the standards of teaching and learning across the continent.

World Teachers’ Day is an international day held annually on October 5 to celebrate the work of teachers. Established in 1994, it commemorates the signing of the recommendation by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

This year’s theme, “Valuing teachers’ voices: towards a new social contract for education,” serves as a reminder of the passion teachers bring to their profession daily, doing everything it takes to positively impact their students’ lives.