The Malawi National Women’s team player, Rose Kadzere, has officially completed her move to Montpellier Hérault Sport Club in France’s top women’s league, marking a historic milestone for the her football career.

Kadzere, a two-time FAM National Women’s Championship Player of the Year, put pen to paper on a three-year deal, becoming the first-ever Malawian footballer to secure a direct professional move to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The talented forward’s move to Montpellier is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport. Kadzere’s impressive skills on the pitch have earned her recognition beyond Malawi’s borders, and she is now set to take on the best in European women’s football.

“Congratulations to Rose Kadzere on officially joining Montpellier Hérault Sport Club in France’s top women’s league on a three-year deal. We are proud of you, Rose, and wish you tremendous success in this exciting new chapter of your career,” said FAM’s statement.

Kadzere’s transfer is expected to inspire a new generation of Malawian footballers, demonstrating that with talent, determination, and perseverance, anything is possible.

Montpellier Hérault Sport Club, established in 1974, is one of France’s most successful women’s football clubs, having won several domestic and international titles.

As Kadzere begins her new journey in France, Malawians will be eagerly following her progress, cheering her on every step of the way.