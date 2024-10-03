Leader of the National Development Party (NDP), Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo, has expressed confidence that Malawi can become food self-sufficient within Africa.

Mwenifumbo, who served as Deputy Minister of Agriculture during the administration of former President Bingu wa Mutharika between 2008 and 2009, believes that with the right policies and strategies, the country can return to a position where it not only feeds its people but also exports surplus food to other countries.

Reflecting on his time in office, Mwenifumbo stated that under his leadership, the country experienced a period of food abundance, with households producing enough food for their needs while still having a surplus to sell and store.

He attributed this success to the sound advice and agricultural policies that were in place during that time, which enabled Malawi to support several countries with food aid.

“Back then, Malawi was able to provide food aid to countries like Haiti, Lesotho, and Swaziland, delivering 500 metric tons of food to each country,” Mwenifumbo said, highlighting how the country was once a beacon of food security in the region.

However, he lamented that current leaders are not seeking the knowledge and expertise of those who have successfully managed the country’s agricultural sector in the past. Mwenifumbo urged Malawi’s leaders to seek guidance from experienced individuals who can help the nation overcome the ongoing challenges of food insecurity.

Mwenifumbo, a seasoned political figure, criticized many politicians for prioritizing their agendas over the needs of the people. This, he explained, was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the NDP, a party dedicated to addressing the real concerns of Malawians rather than serving the interests of a few individuals.

“There are some who believe that the NDP was established to remain idle, but I assure you that NDP came to stay and to work for the betterment of this nation,” Mwenifumbo asserted, reaffirming the party’s commitment to driving meaningful change in Malawi’s political landscape.

In addition, he praised President Lazarus Chakwera for the progress made in water development projects in the Northern Region and thanked him for entrusting him with the leadership role at the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB).

He believes that these water development efforts will significantly contribute to improving the lives of people in the North.

As Malawi continues to face challenges in achieving food security, Mwenifumbo remains optimistic that with the right leadership and collaborative efforts, the country can once again become a food-secure nation capable of feeding not only its citizens but also those in need across Africa.