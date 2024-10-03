The United Democratic Front (UDF) echoed its battle cry, “Boma ndi lomweli” (“This is the government”), at a highly charged convention held at the COMESA Hall in Blantyre.

Party loyalists and leaders gathered to reaffirm their commitment to making a political comeback in Malawi’s volatile political landscape.

The convention drew hundreds of UDF supporters, who filled the hall with chants of loyalty and enthusiasm for their party’s return to power.

The slogan “Boma ndi lomwel,” has long been associated with the party’s belief that it is the rightful government, and the convention was a clear declaration that UDF intends to reclaim its place in Malawi’s leadership.

Speaking during the convention, UDF leader Atupele Muluzi expressed optimism about the future, emphasizing that the party remains a formidable force in Malawian politics.

He reiterated that the UDF’s policies of economic liberalization and development-focused governance still resonate with many Malawians.

“We are here to remind the nation that UDF is still strong, and we are ready to serve the people of Malawi. Boma ndi lomwel,” Muluzi told the cheering crowd.

The convention also served as a platform for strategizing ahead of the 2025 general elections. With the political climate in Malawi growing more competitive, UDF leaders emphasized the importance of unity and mobilization at the grassroots level to secure victory.

Despite the enthusiasm in the room, the UDF is facing stiff competition from newer political players, such as the UTM and MCP, which have gained traction in recent years.

However, party insiders believe that UDF’s strong legacy, dating back to its founding under former President Bakili Muluzi, will help the party remain relevant in the current political landscape.

During the convention, various leaders from opposition parties made appearances, signalling the possibility of alliances in the upcoming elections.

Among the notable attendees were UTM heavyweights, including Dr. Patricia Kaliati and Newton Kambala, who were warmly received by the crowd. Their presence highlighted the potential for opposition unity against the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

While the MCP was absent from the gathering, discussions at the convention centred on how UDF and other opposition parties could work together to challenge the current administration.

The party’s leadership also addressed the need for reforms, improved governance, and economic recovery, all of which are crucial issues ahead of the 2025 elections.

The UDF’s message of “Boma ndi lomwel” serves as a rallying cry for its supporters, who remain hopeful that the party can return to power and lead Malawi towards a brighter future.

With political alliances forming and strategies being set in motion, the road to 2025 promises to be a competitive one for Malawi’s political parties.