Thousands of Bank of America customers reported having trouble accessing their bank accounts Wednesday afternoon as the institution faced widespread outage.

Some customers flocked to various social media platforms, such as X, to express their concerns. Others reported that they could not view their account balances, and those who managed to view their accounts said they were greeted with an alarming $0 balance.

For many, a “connection error” message popped up while trying to log into the banking app. The message said it was “unable to complete the request” and asked the user to “try again later,” reported one concerned customer.

The Independent Newspaper reports that nearly 20,000 customers reported to have experienced trouble accessing their bank account details.

It is unclear, though, what causes the outage.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the bank said: “Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today. These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Many Bank of America customers also reported having difficulties reaching the Bank’s customer service.