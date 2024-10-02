Blantyre, Malawi – Malawian singer-songwriter Teddy Makadi is making waves in the music industry with his latest single, ‘Desire.’ The soulful track is inspired by 2face Idibia’s classic ‘If Love Is a Crime.’ It showcases Makadi’s unique blend of R&B, pop, and Afro-soul.

Known in the country for his emotionally charged lyrics and powerful vocals, Makadi delivers a heartfelt performance on “Desire.” The song explores the complexities of love, capturing the listener’s attention with its smooth rhythms and intimate storytelling.

Makadi’s ability to seamlessly blend traditional Malawian elements with modern production techniques sets him apart from his peers. His music has resonated with audiences both locally and internationally, earning him recognition as one of Malawi’s rising stars.

Makadi was a member of the gospel group BBM Clique. He has now established himself as a solo artist with a distinctive sound. His previous hits, including “M’malele,” “Mtima,” and “Ndimasangalala,” have solidified his position in the Malawian music scene.

With “Desire,” Makadi continues to push the boundaries of Malawian music and inspire a new generation of artists. As he continues to gain international recognition, Makadi is poised to become a global music icon.