In a significant leadership restructuring within the United Democratic Front (UDF), former party president Bakili Muluzi has appointed Lilian Patel, who was previously serving as the acting leader, as the new Chairperson of the party.

The announcement was made during the UDF National Convention currently taking place at COMESA Hall in Blantyre.

Lilian Patel, a seasoned politician with years of experience within the UDF, has long been a trusted figure in the party. Her elevation to the role of Chairperson marks a new chapter for the UDF as it continues to reorganize ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Lilian Patel

In her acceptance speech, Patel expressed gratitude to Muluzi and the party for their confidence in her leadership. She promised to steer the UDF with a focus on unity and renewed energy to address the challenges facing the country.

Bakili Muluzi, the former President of Malawi and one of the founding members of the UDF, will now assume the position of Party Patron. As Patron, Muluzi will play an advisory role, guiding the party’s leadership while stepping back from day-to-day decision-making.

In his address, Muluzi highlighted the importance of strong leadership as the party continues to navigate Malawi’s complex political landscape. “Lilian Patel has shown great dedication and commitment to the UDF over the years, and I am confident that she will lead the party with integrity and vision,” Muluzi said.

With Muluzi now in the role of Patron, the UDF is set to benefit from his years of experience while also making way for new leadership under Patel. This leadership transition comes at a crucial time for the UDF as the party seeks to reposition itself as a key player in Malawi’s political future.

The UDF National Convention, attended by over 1,200 delegates, continues to serve as a platform for shaping the party’s direction as it prepares for the challenges ahead.

_Burnett Munthali is a political analyst and journalist covering Malawian politics and socio-economic issues._