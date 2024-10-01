Malawi and Germany marked a significant milestone on September 27, 2024, celebrating 60 years of diplomatic cooperation.

The commemorative event, sponsored by First Capital Bank (FCB), took place at the Academy for Cultural Diplomacy in Berlin, Germany. Its primary objective was to bolster ties between the two nations and explore trade and investment opportunities in Malawi.

His Excellency Joseph Mpinganjira, Malawi’s Ambassador to Germany, presided over the conference. Ambassador Mpinganjira praised the strong bilateral relationship, highlighting Germany’s reliable partnership in Malawi’s development journey. Over the past six decades, they’ve made notable progress in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

On the other hand, FCB was represented by its CEO, Agness Jazza, who emphasized the importance of sponsoring the event, citing its role in fostering economic growth and development discussions in Malawi.

Jazza reaffirmed First Capital Bank’s commitment to supporting Malawi’s economic progress, noting the event’s significance in strengthening bilateral relations between Malawi and Germany.

The celebration featured a musical performance by local artist Yamikani Chikwawe, known as Saint Realest, adding a vibrant touch to the occasion. This milestone solidifies the enduring friendship between Malawi and Germany, paving the way for future collaborations and mutual prosperity.