As one way of helping out needy students at the University, the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) and the MUBAS Alumni Association have agreed to establish an endowment fund.

Speaking at MUBAS during an interactive session, the Chairperson of the Alumni Association, Wisely Phiri, said no student should be left behind, stressing that all students need to complete their studies to contribute to the country’s development.

“As alumni of this institution, we want to push for the endowment fund so that we can make it sustainable for the needy students and no one should be left behind.

He added that it is encouraging that MUBAS has made significant progress in the areas of research, innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

“So we wanted to come here and appreciate the things that have changed at the University and there are so many new things that we have seen today. As people who were at this school, we have created an alumni day where we would want to interact with the university with the students to appreciate what they are doing,” he explained.

In his remarks, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Ishmael Kosamu said that the endowment fund is very important because it generates resources from the alumni grouping, private companies and all other well-wishers who would want the young men and women of this country to have access to higher education.

According to Kosamu, the university will remain focused to ensure that it contributes to the Malawi 2063 agenda.

On his part, a technology expert, Clarence Gama has urged universities in Malawi to intensify research and innovation to meet the current demands and promote sustainable development.