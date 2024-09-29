National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) has clarified that no financial transactions were done in the two proposed controversial fuel deals.

The deals involve single-source and restricted tendering to import 100,000 metric tonnes of fuel from Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi of the UAE, with payments expected to be made in Malawi Kwacha.

The other deal is where the Ministry of Transport and Public Works wants to procure 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel from G.E.T Global, with Nocma acting as an agent.

Speaking to journalists today Kanyama said, arising from a single sourcing proposal, there is no contract between NOCMA and His Highness Sheikh Al Qassimi.

He added that no transaction has taken place between NOCMA and the Office of Sheikh.

Kanyama further noted that NOCMA is proceeding with a restricted tender where Malawi Kwacha has been added as a condition, and No objection has been granted by the PPDA.

On the contract between the Ministry of Transport and Public Works and G.E.T Global which is on concessionary terms, Kanyama said the Ministry of Transport and Public Works is yet to be issued a license by Mera and a hospitality agreement is yet to be signed, verification work with entities storing the product has not been carried out by Nocma.

Kanyama told journalists that no financial transactions have taken place between NOCMA and the Ministry of Transport and Public Works under the proposed hospitality agreement.

“Since MOTPW is yet to be issued a licence by MERA and a hospitality agreement is yet to be signed, verification work with entities who are storing the product has been carried out by NOCMA. This includes obtaining confirmation on the bank accounts, which will receive payments for onward processing of the supplier/refinery,” he said.

Recently, the Ministry of Transport and Public Works engaged G.E.T Global to supply 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel.

The government, through the Ministry of Transport and NOCMA, is being accused in the manner it is handling these proposed fuel deals, with some quarters arguing some critical public procurement requirements were not followed.