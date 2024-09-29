The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has declined an invitation to attend the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) national convention, citing concerns over potential violence and unrest orchestrated by “tribally motivated elements” within the opposition.

In a statement, MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda alleged that these elements aim to exploit their presence to incite violence, disrupt proceedings, and tarnish the credibility of both parties.

MCP stated, “We have become aware of certain tribally motivated elements within the opposition that are intent on using our presence at the UDF Convention to incite violence and disrupt the proceedings in their quest to besmirch the credibility of the UDF and MCP, which elements we have no interest in enabling out of concern for the safety of the Convention delegates and the political stability of Malawi.”

MCP further revealed that it was willing to attend the convention and has since commended UDF for the invitation, acknowledging its commitment to promoting democratic values and collaboration.

The withdrawal follows a contentious UDF press briefing in Blantyre last Thursday, where party followers protested against MCP’s invitation to the Indaba, leading to Aisha Adams’ brief resignation as party convention chairperson. She later rescinded her decision, stating her concerns had been addressed.