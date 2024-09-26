In a historic move, 18-year-old Rose Kadzere has shattered glass ceilings, becoming the latest Malawian football sensation to join the esteemed French Football League after signing a three-year deal with Montpelier.

She has left Malawi for France to join the Montpelier team, marking a significant milestone in Malawi’s football history and paving the way for future generations of talented players.

Kadzere’s transfer from the Ascent Academy team marks a significant step in her burgeoning career. As she embarks on this new journey, she’ll be joining forces with another Malawian football star, Tabitha Chawinga, who’s already making waves in France with Olympique Lyonnais team.

The Chawinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa, have been flying the Malawian flag high in the football world.

Tabitha, captain of Malawi’s national women’s football team, the Scorchers, has achieved incredible success in China, winning the Golden Boot and Player of the Year in 2019. Her sister Temwa has also impressed with her skills, earning the top goalscorer title in Sweden.

With Kadzere’s move to Montpelier, Malawi’s presence in international football is getting a welcome boost.

Source: Zodiak