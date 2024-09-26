Malawi Police in Balaka district have arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery with violence incident.

According to Balaka Police Publicist, Gladson M’bumpha, the suspects are Edward Paudala aged 30, and Kondwani Davie aged 29. The two suspects robbed Dyton Nasiyaya aged 42 a bicycle and two cellphones.

“On this particular day, at around 15:00 hours, the victim left his home to go to Gwaladi Village to buy charcoal using his bicycle.

“As the victim was on his way back home and reached Kapasule area, he met the two suspects who ordered him to switch off his torch. The victim disobeyed the orders, and the suspects blocked the road, causing the victim to fall. The suspects then stabbed the victim in the head and robbed him of his bicycle and two cell phones,” said M’bumpha.

He further indicated that a passerby rescued the victim after he shouted for help.

“The incident was immediately reported to the police, who visited the crime scene and conducted investigations, leading to the arrest of the two suspects and the stolen items were recovered,” he added.

M’bumpha also indicated that the victim is admitted at Balaka District Hospital as both eyes were damaged during the robbery.

The two suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of robbery with violence.

Meanwhile, Edward Paudala hails from Kwitanda Village and Kondwani Davie from Nayiluwa Village, both from Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district.