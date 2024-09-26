Armed Robbers Attack MUBAS

Sep 26, 2024
MUBAS

In a daring overnight robbery, eight thieves, three of whom were armed, stormed Chichiri Hostels at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) around 1 am.

The assailants attacked security guards before gaining access to the hostel, where they systematically entered rooms, stealing laptops, phones, and bags from unsuspecting students.

Students quickly alerted the police, but the thieves had already escaped by the time authorities arrived.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although more than 10 students were affected by the theft.

MUBAS officials and the police are yet to comment on the matter.

