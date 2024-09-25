… wins for Bangwe, Mafco, KB…

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Creck Sporting Club in the TNM Super League to move up to 7th in the table.

It was a match which saw Bullets surrendering their 2-0 lead after the recess in quick succession before Ernest Petro’s goal to secure the win.

With just four minutes played, Frank Willard was the first to try to find the back of the net. However, his long-range effort hit the post.

The dimension of the game changed soon after Bullets’ first attempt at a goal. The visitors took control of the proceedings with their style of play of using secondary balls to pounce on the home team.

In the 7th minute, Bullets lost possession to Muhammad Sulumba, who made a run into the penalty box, but his shot was well saved by Innocent Nyasulu, a surprise last-minute call-up by Pasuwa to replace Richard Chimbamba between the two goalposts.

Moments later, Sulumba’s goal was ruled out for offside when he connected well with Hadji Wali’s cross from the right.

At this moment, the hosts were under siege and they nearly conceded a goal in the 11th minute when Wali spotted Sulumba unmarked inside the penalty box. The forward defied the force of gravity to release a powerful header that was well saved by Nyasulu and from the rebound, Vincent Nyangulu blasted his effort over the crossbar.

At the other end of the field, Bullets created two changes in succession but failed to utilize them.

In the 14th minute, a dangerous cross from Stanley Billiat bound for Babatunde was intercepted for a corner kick which was easily dealt with by Charles Chisale.

In the 21st minute, Phodo made a good run to the left side and delivered an excellent cross into the box, but Petro failed to connect the ball into the net when Chisale was already beaten and the goal was wide open.

Signs of frustration could be seen amongst Bullets players who were now under intense pressure to get a goal.

From the 30th minute to the 40th minute, Babatunde, Precious Sambani, Phodo, and Willard wasted glorious opportunities when instead of creating chances, opted for long-range efforts that brought no impact on the visitors.

But a breakthrough for Bullets came in the 45th minute brilliantly.

A move from Sambani to Petro released Babatunde who just laid the ball to Phodo inside the penalty box. The attacker wasted no time by curving the ball beyond Chisale’s reach, 1-0.

The People’s doubled their lead in the additional minutes. Petro and Babatunde exchanged passes before the striker made his way into the box and dribbled past Chris Lwemba before firing at goal to make it 2-0.

After the recess, that’s when things took an ugly turn for the defending champions. Just a minute into the half, Sulumba pulled one back. Bullets players failed to close down spaces and allowed George Chaomba to set the forward free who made no mistake to slot the ball past Nyasulu, 1-2.

As the visitors were still celebrating their goal, they added another one similar to the first one.

Petro lost possession to Nyangulu, who sent the ball to Sulumba down the right flank. The forward, using his experience, just moved three steps before shooting at goal to beat Nyasulu to his left-hand side, 2-2.

This was the lowest moment for Bullets who were struggling to find their rhythm.

With 53 minutes played on the clock, Stain Patrick replaced Adebola Ajibola for the visitors.

The hosts restored their lead in the 55th minute. Billiat saw his shot hitting the post, and from the rebound, Phodo’s shot was blocked by Wali for a corner kick, which resulted in the third goal.

Billiat played a short one to Phodo, who targeted the top corner, and the ball did exactly what he wanted, rolling over every dark blue shirt and was bound to go in, but to make sure that the ball was in, Petro finished off the move into the net, 3-2.

It was an intense moment for both teams, with Crerk pressing from the right while Babatunde kept on tormenting Talandira Chigaula’s led back-four.

Mtetemera’s side suffered a blow in the 56th minute when Lwemba was replaced by Jauma Edward after suffering an injury.

The hosts were struggling to deal with Crerk’s crosses inside the box and they should have had a goal in the 60th minute when Sulumba fired wide from Frank Phiri’s cross.

Bullets had a chance to extend their lead in the 64th minute when Yankho Singo made a brilliant run and released Babatunde who rounded off Chisale only to see his effort missing the goal mouth with an inch.

Precious Phiri replaced Billiat in the 66th minute to try to increase the attacking prowess and possibly get another goal to ensure a smooth end to the match.

The pressure was mounting too much on the hosts as the visitors, who introduced Hardy Ng’andu, were pressing in search of another goal.

Pasuwa, with seven minutes left to play on the clock, brought in Chawanangwa Gumbo for Petro.

This was clear; close down spaces, offload the midfield and protect the lead at all cost.

Even though Crerk pushed for a goal, Bullets held on to record back-to-back victories for the first time in the second round of the league.

Next on the menu is a trip to the North where they will face Baka City on Sunday and Mzuzu City Hammers on Wednesday next week.

The win has moved Bullets to 7th position with 30 points from 19 games while Crerk Sporting Club have dropped to fifth on the table with 31 points from 21 games.

At Balaka Stadium, Bangwe All Stars continued their quest for survival when they hammered Baka City 3-0 to keep their survival hopes alive.

Kondwani Chilembwe, Clever Chikwata and Richard Lapson were all on target to secure the important win for Trevor Kajawa’s men who have moved up to 14th in the table with 18 points from 21 games.

At Chitowe Stadium, a brace from Peter Kasonga inspired Mafco FC to a comfortable 2-0 win over Mighty Tigers. The win takes the Salima-based soldiers to 8th position with 30 points from 22 games while Tigers are 12th with 24 points from the same number of games.

At Civo Stadium, a strike each from Christopher Mtambo and Gregory Nachopo secured all the points from Kamuzu Barracks as they moved to the third position with 34 points from 22 games.

As for Dedza, they are just six points adrift of safety with 24 points from 21 games.