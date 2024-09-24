By Our Reporter

Over 250 members of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) in Karonga on Monday joined the newly formed National Development Party (NDP), led by veteran politician Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo.

Among the defectors are members from regional, district, and constituency levels.

Karonga District Chairperson for AFORD, MacKenzie Malema, who led the group, was welcomed by NDP officials at a colorful ceremony held at Karonga Museum Hall. Malema clarified that they were not coerced or bought into switching allegiance.

According to Malema, only the NDP is active in the district, and they didn’t want to be politically dormant, which led to their decision.

“We have joined the NDP of our own volition. To be frank, there was nothing we were doing in AFORD, despite holding high positions, because the party is dormant at the grassroots. The NDP is the only party that is active and well-loved in Karonga. We want to help NDP win a landslide victory in the coming elections,” he said.

Malema further stated, “If it were about money, we wouldn’t have joined NDP, but rather bigger political parties like the ruling MCP or DPP, which have more resources. NDP is a fresh force, and though it doesn’t have many resources, its ideologies resonate with the people.”

During the event, the NDP also welcomed former Chairperson of Karonga District Council and ex-Ward Councillor for Chilanga Ward, Patrick Kishombe.

Kishombe praised NDP’s interim leadership, describing it as composed of “big brains” with strong development ideas, which is why he decided to join the party.

“I’ve done my political research and found that NDP has visionary leadership,” said Kishombe. He cited Mwenifumbo’s tenure as Minister of Agriculture during the late Bingu wa Mutharika’s administration as an example of effective leadership.

“Hunger became a thing of the past during his time, to the extent that the country began exporting maize. Additionally, as an MP for Karonga Central, he spearheaded numerous development projects and made significant contributions in Parliament,” Kishombe added.

NDP National Director of Elections, Sherbourne Mchizi, while welcoming the new members, described their decision as a vote of confidence in the party.

“It’s rare to see senior members from established political parties like AFORD joining a newly formed party,” Mchizi said. “You are most welcome into this party. This is a wise decision. NDP is the right party, and our doors are wide open for everyone.”

He also called for unity, love, and hard work between old and new NDP members.

“We will rely on each other. No backbiting; let’s be united. Your presence here is proof that NDP is a democratic party focused on development,” he said.

AFORD President Enoch Chihana, in response, acknowledged that he was aware of his party’s district chairperson, Kishombe, and two others leaving, but not of the 250 members.

“Yes, I’m aware of Chairperson Kishombe and two others. But they are convention casualties, and that’s expected in politics. However, the claim that 250 members left is a lie,” Chihana added.

Despite Chihana’s denial, over 250 members led by Malema were seen joining the NDP during the ceremony, identifying themselves as AFORD members.

The NDP is scheduled to hold its national convention in December this year.