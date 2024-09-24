Agripreneurship in Malawi is often seen as a fallback career for those who have struggled academically. However, Joy Chapeta, the owner of Mcheneka Farm in Lilongwe’s T/A M’bwatalika, is reshaping this perception by proving that agriculture can be a rewarding and viable career path for the educated and passionate.

Chapeta, who has been managing Mcheneka Farms since 2019, shared her journey in an interview, emphasizing that agripreneurship requires more than just interest. It demands passion, determination, and a strong commitment to continuous learning.

“Agriculture is not for the faint-hearted. To succeed, you must be prepared for challenges ranging from unforeseen weather conditions to market fluctuations. A deep passion for farming will drive you to persevere through tough times,” she says.

Joy Chapeta

For Chapeta, farming is a complex operation that requires hands-on involvement and an eagerness to learn. Mcheneka Farm, named after her home village, is a testament to her dedication.

“You need to be hands-on, supervise your team, and continuously upgrade your knowledge. Modern agriculture heavily relies on technology and advanced farming techniques. Investing in education and staying updated with the latest agricultural trends is vital,” she adds.

With relatively few young people involved in agripreneurship in Malawi, Chapeta believes changing their perception of agriculture is key. She emphasizes the importance of showcasing the innovative, high-tech aspects of modern farming.

“Agriculture is no longer a field for those who have failed academically. It’s about technology, innovation, and contributing to national food security. By highlighting success stories and demonstrating the broader economic impact of agripreneurship, young people will view it as a viable and prestigious career,” Chapeta explains.

Networking, according to Chapeta, has played a crucial role in the growth of her business. Through sharing ideas, learning from others, and gaining access to markets and resources, networking has provided Mcheneka Farm with valuable referrals, business opportunities, and critical advice.

Joy Chapeta, Mcheneka Farm owner

Despite the potential in agriculture, Chapeta acknowledges that women in Malawi face significant barriers in agribusiness, particularly in accessing land, farming inputs, and financial resources. She believes that empowering women in agribusiness requires addressing these specific challenges.

“Forming women’s farming groups and cooperatives can provide a support network and collective bargaining power. Through these groups, women can partner with companies to access resources, training, and markets,” she suggests.

While securing financing is a common challenge for agripreneurs, Chapeta advises caution regarding loans due to high interest rates and the difficulty of obtaining them.

“I started Mcheneka Farm using personal savings, and reinvesting profits from initial farming activities helped finance expansion. I discourage taking loans, especially at the start. Instead, I recommend starting small with whatever resources you have and expanding as your business grows,” Chapeta advises.

Looking ahead, Chapeta has ambitious plans for Mcheneka Farm. She aims to further diversify her operations, including potential ventures into poultry farming and exploring opportunities with indigenous crops.