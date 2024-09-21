A group of concerned citizens has voiced concerns over the multiple roles held by Richard Chimwendo Banda and Catherine Gotani Hara, citing potential conflicts of interest and threats to democratic principles.

Notably, Chimwendo Banda serves as Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General, and Minister of Local Government, with Gotani Hara serving as Speaker of the National Assembly and Vice President of the ruling party.

In a statement, the concerned citizens led by Edwards Kambanje and Oliver Nakoma, are seeking assurances on how these dual roles are managed and what measures are in place to ensure accountability, transparency, and the integrity of the political system.

“This overlap in leadership roles poses potential conflicts of interest that could undermine the democratic principles we strive to uphold. We believe that such concentrations of power are not only unprecedented but may also threaten the trust of Malawians in their government.

“We seek clarification from relevant authorities on how these dual roles are being managed and what measures are in place to ensure accountability and transparency,” reads part of the statement.

The group says it is essential for the health of the Malawian democracy that government offices remain free from undue influence and that all citizens can trust in the fairness of our political processes.

The concerned citizens have further urged Malawian leaders to prioritize the well-being of all Malawians and address the potential risks associated with concentrated power.

This concern comes amid Malawi’s ongoing struggle with corruption and declining trust in government institutions.