As Malawi gears up for its upcoming tripartite elections, Business In-depth Magazine (BIM) is empowering citizens to make informed decisions on who to vote for with its special series on the economic visions of Malawi’s presidential candidates.

Alick Sichali, BIM’s team leader, emphasized that this initiative aims to provide Malawians with a clear understanding of each candidate’s economic plans once voted into power.

“We will feature exclusive interviews with presidential hopefuls, delving into their ideologies that balance politics and economy for the betterment of the common man,” Sichali explained.

The inaugural edition kicks off with an in-depth conversation with Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, a leading United Transformation Movement (UTM) presidential aspirant, who shares his strategies for driving Malawi’s economy towards growth and prosperity.

Future editions will profile other presidential hopefuls, providing voters with a chance to evaluate the contenders’ plans for economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction, empowering them to choose the leader who best aligns with their aspirations.

With the elections looming, BIM’s timely series promises to inform and empower Malawians as they decide their country’s future.