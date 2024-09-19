Inter-continental football looks increasingly unlikely for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets next season as their poor form in the TNM Super League continued on Thursday with a 1-0 loss to a bottom-three side, Bangwe All Stars at Kamuzu Stadium.

This was their first TNM Super League match since August 11, in which they played out to a 1-all draw against Moyale Barracks, and when everyone thought they would resume the campaign with a win, they continued from where they stopped- playing without winning.

They have, in 17 league games, collected only 24 points and are 21 points behind log leaders, Silver Strikers, in the title race, something which even Kalisto Pasuwa never saw coming, considering that the team won everything last season.

Bullets, whose players at times showed no hunger, and a fight of determination to gain anything from this match started brightly and looked the team likely to open the score as defender Gomezgani Chirwa delivered a very dangerous cross into the box which caused some discomfort amongst Fanizo Mwansambo’s led back-four to concede a corner-kick which they easily defended.

The hosts had their first serious attempt at goal in the 12th minute when Chawanangwa Gumbo fired at goal, but Ellias Missi equalled the task with a good save, and from the rebound, the shot-stopper made amends to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

With 21 minutes played on the clock, Pasuwa’s charges had already played six corner kicks, which they failed to capitalise on as Trevor Kajawa’s side defended with maturity to frustrate the defending champions.

Bullets’ second shot at goal came in the 23rd minute when a counter-hurricane attack was launched through Frank Willard to Babatunde Adepoju, who released Lloyd Aaron to the left, but the midfielder was quick to fire at goal, and his weaker shot was easily handled by Missi.

For the next few minutes, it was Bullets controlling possession, but making an impact in the final third proved to be a huge task for the hosts.

The day got worse for Bullets in the 40th minute when Precious Sambani was substituted for Precious Phiri after sustaining an injury.

There was nothing much to write about in the remaining minutes of the half as Bullets kept on keeping the ball with no impact in attack.

After the recess, Pasuwa brought in Chikumbutso Salima for Stanley Billiat to try to increase the attacking prowess and possibly break the high line of defence that the visitors were using throughout the afternoon.

But, it was the same story for Bullets, passing, and keeping the ball but failing to break the defensive line of the visiting team.

With 60 minutes played on the clock, Shukuran Goba and Richard Lapson replaced Christopher Jimu and James Tambwali while Lameck Gamphani and Ronald Chitiyo came in for Gumbo and Maxwell Phodo.

Despite these changes, there was not much from Bullets as they were still dominating play but in their half.

Two penalty appeals were turned down by referee Kesten Mnenula, and in the 69th minute, Babatunde thought he had scored, but his goal was ruled out for offside, a clear indication of what was to come in the remaining minutes.

In the 71st minute, the visitors stunned the defending champions with a solo goal. Bullets lost possession in the offensive zone to Lapson, who wasted no time by releasing Clever Chikwata in the attacking zone.

The forward had Clyde Senaji beat before slotting the ball past Richard Chimbamba, 0-1.

The more Bullets pushed, the more the visitors defended with everything to maintain their lead. Pasuwa, in the 78th minute, brought in Ernest Petro for Aaron.

The remaining minutes saw Bullets having no serious attempt at goal, and even though six minutes were added on the clock, the defending champions couldn’t make a come-back.

This means Pasuwa’s charges are still stuck in the 10th position with 24 points from 17 games.

While Bangwe will be happy to gain three points from the match to come closer to ensuring they will still be campaigning in the league next season, for Bullets, the defeat only compounds their misery in a season in which they have been struggling for points and on top of that, they also surrendered the FDH Bank Cup to Blue Eagles a fortnight ago before the international break.

Their next assignment is another home game against Chitipa United on Sunday.