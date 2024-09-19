The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed concern over the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) decision to hold a rally at Ekwendeni Trading Centre in Mzimba on the same day it will be having its own at Katoto Freedom Park in Mzuzu City.

In a letter to the MCP Secretary General, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito highlighted the potential for unnecessary tension and logistical challenges between supporters of the two parties.

“We sincerely believe in maintaining a peaceful and cooperative political environment, and we hope this scheduling is a mere coincidence rather than an intentional act to create conflict.

“With that in mind, we kindly request that you consider this matter and explore the possibility of adjusting the timing or location of the MCP rally to avoid any potential strain between our parties,” reads part of the letter

The DPP rally aims to mobilize support from members, particularly those from Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, and Mzimba North, many of whom will travel through Ekwendeni to attend.

The coincidence in scheduling has sparked concerns, with the DPP seeking a harmonious resolution to ensure a tension-free political climate ahead of the 2025 elections.