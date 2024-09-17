Malawi’s Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, has demanded a retraction and apology from the Platform for Investigative Journalism in Malawi (PIJM) over a story alleging abuse of office in mining contract negotiations.

The allegations, first reported by the Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJM), claimed Nyirenda played a significant role in hiring a UK law firm to review a mining agreement between Malawi and Mkango Resources Limited, with $80,000 of the $180,000 consultancy fee unaccounted for.

Nyirenda denies the allegations, calling them “sensational” and “baseless.”

In an interview, Nyirenda maintained his actions were legal, stating the involved firms were already on the Ministry of Justice’s approved vendors list.

He expressed disappointment and outrage over the allegations, describing them as “malicious” and threatened to demand a retraction and apology.

“When we remain quiet, they should not think that we don’t know what they are doing and their sources of funding. It’s a matter of time before they will be exposed,” said the visibly annoyed Nyirenda.

PIJM’s report raised concerns within the government about potential abuse of office, prompting Nyirenda to question the source of funding for PIJM, revealing payments from the UK High Commission, US Embassy, and International Asset Recovery.

He alleged that PIJM journalists receive $500 per article, calling the conduct of international partners “misleading” and compromising media professionalism.

Efforts to reach PIJM’s Acting Executive Director, Golden Matonga, were unsuccessful. However, a source within the Platform confirmed no official complaint or demand for retraction and apology had been received from the Attorney General.

Mervin Nxumayo, Chairperson for the Young Human Rights Defenders Coalition, cautioned the media to exercise restraint, citing concerns over unsubstantiated claims involving Cherie Blair and potential diplomatic strain.

“The media needs to exercise caution when presenting facts, reckless and unsubstantiated claims have the potential to strain diplomatic relations, especially given Blair’s connections to the UK government,” said Nxumayo.

He also reminded the media to revert, prioritizing evidence-based reporting and responsible journalism, adding that nothing less is a disservice to the public and a betrayal of the noble principles that should guide the media in its role as a watchdog and a purveyor of truth.

The outcome of the Attorney General’s demands and PIJM’s response remains to be seen.”