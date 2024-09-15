Malawian Afro-pop sensation Onesimus is basking in the glory of his third major award this year, as his addictive single “Controller” has taken home the coveted Song of the Year award at the 2024 Music Video Africa Awards (MVAA).

This marks Onesimus’ third major award within a month, following his wins at the Hollywood and African (HAPA) and Shining Star Africa awards.

Nicknamed “African Butter,” the “Solomon” hitmaker expressed his gratitude to his fans, known as “Butterlions,” on Facebook, saying, “Thank you for voting. The Music Video Africa Award for Song of the Year belongs to Butter and all Butterlions.”

The MVAA awards recognize exceptional talent in the African music video industry, and Onesimus’ win is a testament to his growing influence and popularity. He beat out seven other international stars, including Nigerian sensation Portable, Zambian artist Rich Bizzy, and Mozambican artist Ivo Mahel.

Other Malawian nominees included Charisma, who was nominated for Best Dressed Celebrity of the Year, and media personality Priscilla Kayira, who was nominated for Best Female Media Personality of the Year.

Onesimus’ “Controller” has been making waves in the music industry, and this latest award solidifies his position as a rising star in African music.