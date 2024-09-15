The Malawi Meteorological Office in Dedza has appealed to local residents to help safeguard weather stations following a series of vandalism incidents at sub-stations in the district.

Harold Nkhoma, District MET Official, emphasized the importance of protecting the expensive equipment, stressing that damage to weather stations hinders critical weather forecasting.

Senior Chief Kachere echoed concerns, calling for community sensitization and involvement of community policing forums to protect public infrastructure, including weather stations and road signs.

The collaboration aims to prevent further vandalism and ensure the continuity of vital weather services.