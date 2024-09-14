Ex-convict identified as Gift Kathabwa, 32, is in police custody at Kawale-Lilongwe, on suspicion that he killed a 14-year-old boy, Brian Dimba, with intent to chop off his private parts.

The unfortunate incident occurred on September 10, 2024, around 09:45 hours at Area 17, along Lilongwe River.

According to Kawale Police PRO, Precious Phiri, reports filed at Kawale Police indicate that Brian Dimba (now deceased), on the said date, went to swim with five other kids in Lilongwe River, Area 17 from Kaliyeka.

While there, they met a strange man who requested their help to retrieve a fishing net from the other side of the river. The victim and his friend accepted while the other three refused. After walking a distance away, he ordered the other boy to go back and wait for his friend.

“After hours of waiting, the boys returned home at Kaliyeka and informed the parents, who started searching and later reported to the police.

“The suspect got arrested after being positively identified by one of the kids. On Friday, 13th September, a dead body was spotted floating,” he explained.

Phiri added that further investigations revealed that the suspect did it with his friend to chop off private parts.

“Through his confession, they strangulated the boy before throwing him into the river to retrieve the body overnight to collect some body parts,” he added.

An autopsy conducted at Kamuzu Central Hospital has revealed that death was due to a broken cervical neck and drowning

The deceased, Brian Dimba, hailed from Mkaliwafa Village, Traditional Authority Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe while the suspect Gift Kathabwa, hails from Chiwamba Village, Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe district.

Police are appealing to parents and guardians to avoid allowing children to pray in secluded places to avoid similar incidents.