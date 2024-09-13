An unidentified male pedestrian, believed to be mentally challenged, died yesterday after being struck down by a motor vehicle at around 20:30 at Chimangansasa Village along the Chezi-Dowa Boma Road.

Dowa Police PRO Alice Sitima said, the incident involved a Toyota Probox registration number PE 6089, driven by Chiyembekezo Jubeki (32), who was traveling from Chezi towards Dowa Boma.

“Upon reaching Chimangansasa Village, the vehicle collided with the pedestrian, who was walking in the same direction.

“As a result of the collision, the pedestrian sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Dowa District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” she explained.

According to Sitima, the vehicle had its windscreen smashed and its front section damaged.

Dowa Police are urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in identifying the deceased.